‘SO TRAUMATIC’ – Riley Gaines tells Congress she was assaulted, held for ransom at San Francisco State University. Continue reading …

‘THERE FOR A REASON’ - LSU students deemed Good Samaritans in tragic death of Madison Brooks, mother says. Continue reading …

12-WEEK DEADLINE - North Carolina Republicans override Dem governor's veto of abortion bill. Continue reading …

DEEP CHALLENGE - What do retail investors need to know about AI investing? Continue reading …

OPINION - AI can revolutionize the doctor's office. Continue reading …

-

‘DEMOCRACY ITSELF IS THREATENED’ - Senate warned of ‘perfect storm’ leading to an emerging AI disaster. Continue reading …

WOKE AI - Language and cultural inclusivity for chatbots 'very important' to OpenAI's mission, CEO says. Continue reading …

ABRUPT EXIT- Karine Jean-Pierre ends briefing after being pressed on bombshell Durham report. Continue reading …

RISING STAR - Trump-backed Daniel Cameron wins GOP primary for governor, will face incumbent Democrat. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons...

‘NEGLIGENCE’ - Media rushes to dismiss Durham findings that further debunked beloved Russian collusion narrative. Continue reading …

‘DOES ANYONE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THIS?’- FBI blasted for defensive response to Durham report. Continue reading …

‘GOOD QUESTION’ - New York anchor asks Mayor Adams 'where the heck' is Biden on migrant crisis. Continue reading …

TOO ‘EMOTIONAL’ - Oliver Darcy keeps swiping CNN's 'widely criticized town hall' after scolding from boss, knocks ratings dive. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - A fake Trump investigation was opened while real Clinton probes were shut down. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - How did Democrats get so much power? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Our leaders are trying to intimidate everyone who disagrees with them. Continue reading …

FILLED THE GAP - Missouri ends rule limiting gender transition treatments for minors, some adults. Continue reading …

COWBOY CONFESSIONS - Roy Rogers’ granddaughter shares secrets about his wild Hollywood makeover. Continue reading …

FOOD FAIL - Are AI's 'robo recipes' for real? Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev captured stunning images of Earth while working on International Space Station. See video …

WATCH: The Durham report shows the FBI broke norms, rules and regulations: Ben Domenech. See video …

WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: I never thought I would see this state of desperation in the US. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.