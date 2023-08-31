A Southern California teacher was arrested and placed on administrative leave after accusations of teaching while drunk, according to local reports.

The Chino Hills Police Department was called to Robert O. Townsend Junior High School last Thursday at about 11:20 a.m. over reports of an intoxicated teacher in a classroom with students, Fox 11 reported. School faculty members reportedly made the call to police.

Police investigated the report and determined the teacher, identified as STEM educator Clifford Harper, was intoxicated and took him into custody. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and faces possible charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital on Thursday that there were no updates to the case. Chino Hills is located roughly 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

Harper was listed as teaching an introductory STEM course for technology, which included lessons on 3D modeling programs, according to KTLA.

Students and parents were shocked by the arrest, describing Harper, 49, as a "fun-loving and passionate teacher," according to Fox 11.

"It’s really surprising to me because Chino is a really good city and this is an awesome school. But my daughter told me he’s a really good teacher and that he loved his work. And he’s one of the teachers that [doesn’t] just come to school to teach for the money, but because he loved his work," one mom told the outlet.

One student said she hopes Harper does not get fired for the alleged crime, only reprimanded, "because he was an amazing teacher."

The school sent a letter to parents following the arrest, outlining Harper had been placed on administrative leave.

"This is an active law enforcement investigation and personnel matter, and I'm unable to provide any details regarding the matter," a spokesperson for the school district told Fox News Digital on Thursday. The spokesperson confirmed Harper remains on administrative leave.

Members of the public with information on the case are requested to contact the Chino Hills Police Department.