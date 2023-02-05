Nutella has rapidly gained popularity over the years and has become such a snacking phenomenon that it now has its own designated day Feb. 5 of each year.

There are many different ways to use Nutella, including as a dip for snacks like pretzels or fruit. It can also be used as a spread on a piece of toast or even baked into cakes and cookies.

In celebration of the day, we’ve gathered some facts about the chocolatey treat, including how it was developed, how it’s made and the origins of the day itself.

The Nutella that we know now is not the same Nutella that was originally created.

After World War II, cocoa was scarce, so Pietro Ferrero, the Italian founder of the confectionery Ferrero, created a paste from hazelnuts, sugar and a small amount of cocoa, according to the Ferrero website.

That spread was turned into a loaf that was meant to be sliced and spread onto bread called Giandujot in 1946. It then changed to a jarred spread called SuperCrema in 1951, the website said.

After some recipe variations and another name change, Nutella was launched in 1964. The spread’s familiar jar that we know today was launched in Germany one year later.

In 2014, The Guardian reported that Ferrero uses 25% of the world’s hazelnut supply to make 397 million pounds (180m kilograms) of Nutella. The confectionery was reportedly the world’s biggest buyer of hazelnuts, according to the newspaper.

A 2014 BBC report found that one 14-ounce jar of Nutella contains about 52 hazelnuts.

Some of the other main ingredients that make up Nutella are sugar, palm oil and cocoa.

A viral TikTok video in 2020 claiming that there’s a secret spreading knife underneath the lining of the Nutella jar lid was quickly disproven, according to Metro.

Blogger Sara Rosso started World Nutella Day in 2007 by encouraging other Nutella fans to celebrate by sharing pictures and inspiration on social media Feb. 5, according to the Ferrero website.

In 2015, Rosso decided to hand over responsibility for World Nutella Day to Ferrero, the website added.