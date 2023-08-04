Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke briefly about her investigation into former President Donald Trump ahead of a possible fourth indictment for the 2024 presidential candidate.

This month, Willis will present her case against Trump to a grand jury after her two-and-a-half-year investigation into his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump has pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges related to his alleged attempts to stop the certification of President Biden's victory by Congress.

"We're ready," Willis told FOX 5 Atlanta on Thursday.

She would not comment on Trump's other federal indictment for alleged election meddling other than to say her focus is on Fulton County.

"We’re concentrating on Georgia and things that impacted Georgia," Willis said.

Trump currently faces three indictments relating to the handling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. This potential fourth indictment concerns whether he violated Georgia law by pressuring state officials to look into allegations of voter fraud.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him "find" enough improperly cast votes for Biden to throw out and overturn his election loss in the state.

Trump attempted to have Willis' investigation thrown out in mid-July, but the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the request.

The Fulton County grand jurors have already been seated, and an indictment decision is now imminent.

Few details of Willis' case against Trump have been made public. A special grand jury that lacked the power to issue an indictment was seated last May and dissolved in January. The panel was convened as part of Willis' inquiry and reportedly recommended charging multiple people.

"The oath requires that I follow the law, that if someone broke the law in Fulton County, Georgia, then I have a duty to prosecute," Willis told FOX 5.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Wednesday that if Trump is indicted in Georgia, he expects the former president will submit to give his fingerprints and have a mugshot taken.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you," Labat told WSBTV.

Trump has not been handcuffed in any of his first three indictments, nor has he had a mugshot taken. Each time, he has voluntarily traveled to the relevant courthouse in his motorcade and turned himself in.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.