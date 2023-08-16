Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed a commencement trial date of March 4, 2024, in the Georgia election case of former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants, according to court filings obtained by Fox News.
Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. The dates are only a proposal for now and do not become official until signed by a judge.
GEORGIA COURT CLERK ADMITS ‘MISHAP’ BEHIND ‘FICTITIOUS’ TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘I AM HUMAN’
The proposed trial date is one day before elections on Super Tuesday, when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. For presidential candidates, it's a day that can make or break a campaign. Roughly 14 primaries are set to be held across the country, from California and Texas to Massachusetts and Maine.
Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He's also scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.
And Smith's team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.