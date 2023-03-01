This week, Courteney Cox's celebrity was cemented into the ground on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the actress receiving her very own star. But things could have taken a drastic turn had she quit when her father told her that her time in Hollywood was up.

"My dad thought I should give up, really," Cox admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday.

"What happened was I hadn't worked in a long time and I only had enough money to live about two weeks, and really eat. That was it," she admitted of her days as a struggling actor.

"So I was talking to my dad and he was like…‘You need to come home… It's a long fall from Los Angeles to Birmingham and it's time to pack it in.'"

Cox's late father was a pool salesman.

"'You are a salesman. You're a d--- good salesman and you need to do what you do best,'" Cox recalled her father telling her.

Admitting she knew the pool industry was a fallback, Cox was saved by her big break.

"I was like, ‘Dad…' and then the next day I got a call saying the audition I had gone on for ‘Family Ties,' I got the part as Michael J. Fox's girlfriend for the last two years."

Cox starred as Lauren Miller in the sitcom from 1987 through 1989. She would later go on to star in "Friends" and the "Scream" franchise.

Cox shared to Kimmel that her father wasn't upset that she remained in California.

"He loved Hollywood. He loves movies, and he loves television."

Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney attended the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard and heard Cox tell this story live, when something mysterious happened.

Kimmel aired the moment from the ceremony when Cox shared the anecdote and then thanked her sisters for flying into the city to celebrate.

"My mom would have loved this so much," Cox told the crowd, which was full of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Laura Dern, "but my Dad was obsessed with television."

Just as she mentioned her father, a flood of water broke through the seal of the tent covering the event.

"Wow! Sorry, Dad," Cox joked.

"If that isn't a message from the pool business above, I don't know what is," Kimmel told Cox back in the studio, to which Cox agreed.

Cox previously told Fox News Digital that "not in a million years" did she believe she would ever secure a star with her name.

"I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special," she admitted.