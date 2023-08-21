Taylor Kitsch's latest endeavor is miles away from Los Angeles, just how the former "Friday Night Lights" actor wants it.

"I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed," he told The Hollywood Reporter, of his recent move to Montana.

"Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp. That’s what this place represents to me: It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need."

Kitsch is building a space for the veteran and sober/recovery communities, in what has become a passion project in the city of Bozeman.

"I’m just really excited about this, about it being a base camp for people to empower themselves," he says of the property where he's currently building a home, cabins and a geodesic dome among other resources like a wood-burning hot tub.

While "every f---ing nickel" for the project has come out of Kitsch's own pocket, the "Painkiller" star did enlist in the help of a veteran to further the build.

While working on the 2013 film "Lone Survivor," Kitsch became close with retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. The two men have remained close, and Kitsch's desire to learn about veterans' issues has only grown.

"The stakes were very life-and-death, and Marcus was one of the few people I called for help," he explained. "When you get into that community, it’s like you’re a brother for life, and it’s really beautiful."

Kitsch has also utilized his relationships with Marines he has met over the years to help with the process of building the space.

"With my limited skills, I’m more of a runner. . . . Consider me sort of the first AD [assistant director]," he joked of his role on the site.