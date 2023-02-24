...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. For the Freezing
Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape
Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing
spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all
lifesaving equipment remains free of ice.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
