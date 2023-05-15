One of the biggest issues that comes with having a smartphone is maintaining storage space. It's easy to lose track of all the pictures and videos you take, the apps you download, and the games you play regularly. However, an updated version of the Files by Google app for Android users is now making it much easier to clear up some storage space.

Files by Google is a popular Android app that allows you to free up space on your phone by giving cleaning recommendations. In the past, there have been complaints about this app being difficult to navigate. However, the app has recently received some much-needed updates and can now be a major asset for people with little to no storage left on their Androids. At the time of publishing, the Files by Google app had 4.6 stars.

Credit: Google

These are some of the best features of the app that you can use to help clear up storage space.

This area within the app allows you to see which apps you haven't used in a while and which ones are taking up the most space on your device. Here's how to fnd it:

Open up your Files app

Then go to the Browse tab and tap Apps

You'll notice that 3 new filters have been added for Large apps, Unused apps, and Games at the top of the list

Note: Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

Tapping each will filter out apps by Large apps, Unused apps, and Games with the option to select and delete multiple applications from within Files by Google rather than needing to open Settings and proceed one by one.

To delete an app, tap the 3 small vertical circles to the right of the app you want to delete and then hit uninstall in the popup window that appears.

Note: You may need to allow Usage Access for Files by Google to access this feature and begin deleting all those unused apps on your device.

If you have a file that you do not want to accidentally delete, then you can add it to your Favorites folder. This is a folder that will keep all your favorite documents, including pictures and videos, and these documents will not be suggested by the Files by Google app for deletion unless you remove the document from the Favorites folder. This will ensure that you don't accidentally delete something important.

Here's how to add something to your Favorites folder

Note: If you uninstall and reinstall the app, you need to mark your files as "favorite" again

The updated version of the Files by Google app for Android users now allows you to clear up storage space by filtering large apps, unused apps, and games and creating a Favorites folder for important documents.

Have you tried this app or do you use another app that helps you clear up storage space on your Android? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

