Frankie Valli showed off his wedding band as he was spotted for the first time since marrying his longtime girlfriend Jackie Jacobs.

The 89-year-old singer stepped out on Wednesday in Los Angeles to pick up dry cleaning after tying the knot with the 60-year-old former CBS marketing executive in Las Vegas.

The Four Seasons frontman looked sharp in a blue zip-up jacket, which he paired with black pants and black dress shoes.

Valli and Jacobs wed in an intimate ceremony with just the couple in attendance at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, according to People.

"It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," the legendary crooner told the outlet.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Jacobs wore a white wedding gown with her hair swept into an elaborate updo and accessorized with dangly silver earrings. Valli donned a navy blue suit with a white dress shirt and a gold chain.

During the ceremony, Valli sang "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" to Jacobs as the 1967 hit played in the background, according to People. In 2019, Jabobs told FabTV that she "never" tires of hearing the classic song.

"His shows are so fantastic," she added. "He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theater and there have been people who have said it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life. It was incredible."

The new bride told the People that she and the five-time Grammy Award nominee began dating in 2015 after first meeting at in 2007.

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," the Maryland native said.

She continued,"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

Their union marks the fourth marriage for Valli, who was born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio. When he was in his early 20s, the New Jersey native exchanged vows with first wife Mary Delgado in 1958. At the time, Delgado was already mother to two-year-old daughter Celia from a previous relationship.

The former couple welcomed daughters Antonia and Francine before ending their marriage in 1971 after 13 years together. In 1980, tragedy struck when Celia died after falling from a fire escape. Just six months later, Francine passed away due to a drug overdose.

In 1974, the singer tied the knot with second wife, MaryAnn Hannagan, to whom he was married until 1982. Valli wed his third wife Randy Clohessy in 1984. The two later welcomed three sons, Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando. Valli and Clohessy divorced in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

In October, Valli and the Four Seasons will launch a year-long residency at the Westgate Las Vegas. During his time with band, Valli has had four number-one hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Rag Doll." As a solo singer, Valli topped the charts with his songs "My Eyes Adored You" and "Grease."

Valli and the Four Seasons' story was dramatized in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys." A movie of the same name that was based on the musical and directed by Clint Eastwood was released in 2014.

In 1990, Valli, along with The Four Seasons' original members Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.