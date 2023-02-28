FOX Weather is continuing its expansion on new platforms, becoming more and more available for Americans across the country.

FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service will now be available on Optimum, Spectrum and LG Channels, according to an announcement Tuesday from FOX Weather president Sharri Berg.

"FOX Weather has now become a destination for viewers across many major providers with this expanded distribution," Berg said. "I am incredibly proud of America’s Weather Team as we continue to expand our best-in-class weather service."

For Optimum TV customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, FOX Weather is now available on channel 193 or in Sparta, New Jersey, on channel 186.

For Spectrum subscribers, FOX Weather is now available on the Spectrum Select Package. Most customers can find FOX Weather on channel 217, but channel location may vary depending on area.

LG Channels, which is LG's free streaming service, now has FOX Weather in its home app and also can be found on channel 148 within LG Smart TV’s Electronic Program Guide.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Amazon News, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn and Plex.

The service continues to be available via simulcast on FOX Business Network on weekend mornings, as well as through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

The service takes a state-of-the-art approach to forecasting, using multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather. The FOX Weather app features a cutting-edge 3D radar and the unprecedented FOX FutureView, a tool that allows users to plan several months ahead by keeping track of advanced weather forecasts.

FOX Weather also uses new technology to deliver severe weather alerts for tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding, and other weather conditions that will help keep users safe and informed.

FOX Weather is available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.