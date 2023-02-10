Fox super fans, your new SUV is here!

Oh, no, sorry not Fox "News," we mean the Fox that makes high performance shock absorbers for motorcycles and off-road trucks.

Fox has teamed up with Dave Cole, co-founder of the annual King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, California, and Ultra4 racer Jason Scherer to design an extreme version of the Ford Bronco inspired by the grueling off-road event.

The limited edition truck is equipped with a set of adjustable Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks, which are a step above the Fox shocks that Ford Bronco Raptor gets at the factory.

The Raptor is the top Bronco model and also inspired by the King of the Hammers, where Ford competes in several classes.

The Fox truck is powered by the Bronco's 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 and also features a four-inch body lift plus a set of adjustable BDF lower control arms and track bar that allow it to be set up to the driver's preferences.

A set of steel Rage 4th brand bumpers include a front winch mount and auxiliary lighting.

A tall set of 37-inch mud terrain tires on Vision wheels is accommodated by a JKS max tire clearance kit and the brand also provides a set of beefy steel skid plates.

Carbon fiber fender flares replace the stock units and the package comes with an ARB air compressor for use with the tires and plenty of custom King of the Hammers graphics, badges and upholstery.

Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development is handling the builds in-house and backing its work with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty after testing it at the King of the Hammers location.

Pricing has not been announced, but it will be available in limited quantities through select Ford dealers that will be listed soon.