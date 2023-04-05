Fox News was the most-watched cable news channel for the 110th straight week from March 20-26, crushing CNN and MSNBC combined across significant measurables.

Fox News averaged 1.3 million total viewers during the week of March 20, finishing as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million mark. TBS finished second with 872,000 total viewers. MSNBC averaged 760,000 to finish third while CNN settled for 467,000 total day viewers.

During the primetime hours of 8-11, Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers to crush cable news competitors. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million primetime viewers and CNN’s struggling primetime lineup managed only 539,000 total viewers during the critical hours. TLC, History, USA and the Food Network were among the 13 basic cable offerings with larger primetime audiences than CNN.

Fox News also crushed MSNBC and CNN among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. FNC averaged 154,000 total daytime viewers among the critical demo compared to only 90,000 apiece for MSNBC and CNN.

Viewership for MSNBC and CNN was particularly low among the key demo during primetime, as Fox News averaged 234,000 demo viewers from 8-11 p.m. compared to only 116,000 for CNN and a dismal 114,000 for MSNBC. Fox News’ primetime lineup of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" beat MSNBC and CNN combined in the category that pays the bills.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish as the week’s most-watched cable news program, followed by "The Five" which averaged 3.1 million.

"FOX & Friends" has topped cable news morning offerings for 105-straight weeks, as it averaged 1.1 million viewers to more than triple the dismal turnout for Don Lemon’s "CNN This Morning," which managed only 360,000 total viewers.

"Gutfeld!" continued to top broadcast network late-night shows, averaging 1.9 million viewers compared to 1.6 million for ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and 1.4 million for NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Outnumbered" averaged 1.7 million total viewers to outdraw CBS’ "The Talk," ABC’s "GMA3," and NBC’s "Today with Hoda and Jenna."

Fox News also crushed MSNBC and CNN combined among both total daytime and primetime viewers during the weekend. "Cavuto Live" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 cable news program on Saturday, while Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.5 million to take the Sunday crown.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.