Fox Nation's "Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line," which details Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall’s extraordinary recovery from near-fatal injuries suffered in a deadly Ukraine attack, debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Weeks after Russia’s 2022 invasion began, a Fox News team covering the conflict endured incoming fire on the outskirts of Kyiv. Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the attack that devastated Fox News and the journalism industry at large.

Hall barely survived and was extracted from the combat zone by Save Our Allies, a nonprofit organization. He has since been through roughly 30 surgeries, lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and also no longer has function of a hand and one eye.

FOX NEWS' BENJAMIN HALL CREDITS HIS WIFE ALICIA FOR EXTRAORDINARY RECOVERY FROM NEAR-FATAL ATTACK IN UKRAINE

The two-hour documentary features the never-before-seen video of the moments leading up to the attack shot by Zakrewski himself, as well as family videos and body cam footage of the rescue. Viewers will also learn new details of Hall’s remarkable, rescue with former special operations and intelligence veterans leading the ground effort. A variety of key players, including Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, offer heartfelt first-hand accounts of everything from the dramatic rescue to Hall being reunited with his loving family.

Hall has been crediting his wife, Alicia Meller, and three young daughters for giving him the motivation to move forward. "Sacrifice and Survival" viewers will have a chance to hear from Meller herself.

"Him coming home, in a way, feels like nothing has changed even though everything has changed," she said in a preview.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

"Credit to him, credit to the kids, they took it in their stride. They’re not bothered by anything, they’re so proud of daddy’s robot leg," Meller continued. "It’s just a different way of life."

In a clip from the documentary, Hall detailed the experience of being reunited with his wife after they made a joint decision for her to stay home in London with their young daughters during his rehabilitation process in Texas.

"I was so nervous about it, I didn’t know what to say to her. I just remember, we just hugged," Hall said. "We just cried."

Last week on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Meller offered what she hopes viewers takeaway from the documentary.

BENJAMIN HALL 'TRULY AN INSPIRATION' FOLLOWING DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK, FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SAYS

"We got through it," she said. "Anyone in our position, probably, hopefully, would have done the same. You put our children first and your husband, [and] together decide how you manage tragic situations like we’ve had."

Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton and best friend Rick Findler are also featured, along with Fox News correspondents Trey Yingst, and Greg Palkot. Save Our Allies co-founder Sarah Verardo and a number of doctors and surgeons who helped him also participated in the film.

The special is a companion piece to Hall’s memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home," hit stores on March 14.

"Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line" airs on Fox News Channel on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. An extended version will be available on FOX Nation following its Fox News Channel premiere.