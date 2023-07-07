White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that no members of the Biden family were present at the White House in the days leading to the discovery of a bag of cocaine in the West Wing has been contradicted by the Fox News press pool report on one of those very days.

According to the Friday, June 30 pool report, Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon, and didn't depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 p.m., along with First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter's son Beau Biden.

However, Jean-Pierre claimed Friday while angrily responding to a reporter's question about whether the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family that they weren't present at the White House on that day.

"They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I'll just leave it there," she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox's request for comment.

The illicit drugs were discovered by a member of the Secret Service on Sunday evening near the West Executive entrance, and have prompted questions from the press over who might have brought them into the White House.

One source told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the Secret Service still didn't have any suspects in the investigation surrounding the cocaine, and that it wasn't clear if the culprit would ever be found.

