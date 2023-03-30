Voters dislike how President Joe Biden is handling China and Russia, the two nations they think pose the biggest risk to the United States.

The latest Fox News survey asks voters to name which country is the greatest threat to the U.S., and 51% say China, while 30% point to Russia. North Korea comes in a distant third at 8%. That’s quite different from three years ago, when 36% said China was the country’s worst enemy, 18% put Russia at the top of the list, and 16% said North Korea.

Majorities of Republicans (64%) and independents (52%) think China is the biggest threat and both groups put Russia second at 22%. Democrats rate the two countries evenly, with 38% putting China at the top and 40% saying Russia.

Overall, sizable numbers are concerned about a war between the U.S. and China (68%) and worry that U.S. support of Ukraine could result in a U.S.-Russia war (66%).

Yet roughly two-thirds think Biden is being too accommodating toward China (66%) and Russia (63%), as well as North Korea (63%). Another 6 in 10 say the same about Iran (59%).

About 8 in 10 Republicans (79%) and roughly 6 in 10 independents (61%) and Democrats (56%) say Biden is too amicable toward China. Likewise, majorities of each feel that way about the president’s approach toward Russia and North Korea. On Iran, over half of Republicans and independents and nearly half of Democrats agree Biden is being too accommodating.

Forty-five percent of voters approve of the job Biden’s doing on national security and 44% approve on foreign policy – a record high. For reference, at about this point in his administration, former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy rating was 38-53%, and he never garnered majority approval.

On the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 46% approve, while 50% disapprove. That’s unchanged since last March when it was 44-51%, soon after the conflict began.

Some 36% of voters say the Russia-Ukraine conflict matters "a great deal" to life in the U.S. A year ago, that number was 49%. More of that decline comes from Republicans (down 20 points) than Democrats (-10 points).

TikTok

Nearly 6 in 10 worry that TikTok’s ties to China pose a threat to U.S. national security. Fifty-seven percent of voters feel that way, including 27% who are extremely concerned.

It’s an issue on which Democrats (54%) and Republicans (60%) share similar levels of concern. Fewer voters under age 35 are worried about TikTok being a threat to U.S. security than those ages 45 and over (46% vs. 62%). Voters ages 65 and up are some of the most concerned, with 67% saying TikTok’s ties to China are a problem.

Conducted March 24-27, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,007 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

