TRUMP SURRENDERS FOR INDICTMENT: Former President Trump is at a New York City courthouse for a scheduled arraignment Tuesday afternoon. He's surrendering for arrest and was scheduled to appear before Judge Juan Merchan… Read more: Everything you need to know about judge presiding over Trump’s legal case, Juan Merchan

‘SEEMS SURREAL’: Trump reacted on social media to his arrest: "Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!'… Read more on the Fox News live updates.

TACO BOUT IT: Meet Joe Tacopina, the NYC lawyer representing Trump…. Read more: Who is Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina?

MAGA HITS MANHATTAN: A MAGA-hat wearing protester stumbled stomping on an anti-Trump flag strewn in the streets as chaos breaks out in Manhattan… Read more: Protesters get physical outside NYC courthouse before Trump arraignment

POLITICAL BRAGG: A poll shows that while most Americans support the Trump indictment, many think politics played a role in bringing the charges… Read more: Most Americans support Trump indictment, but think politics played a role in Bragg's decision: poll

NO CAMERAS: The arraignment of former President Trump will not be broadcast, per the judge's order… Read more: Trump arraignment: Judge denies motion to allow live cameras as former president faces criminal charges

SHOCKING END: A manhunt for former Maryland gubernatorial staffer accused of corruption ends in a shootout… Read more: Roy McGrath, former Gov. Hogan staffer and FBI fugitive, shot dead during standoff with police

FEELING 'GREENE': 'We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man,' Greene said during the Trump rally… Read more: Marjorie Taylor Greene leads NYC rally protesting Trump indictment, after receiving warning from Mayor Adams

NO GAG: Some speculate that a judge will order Trump not to speak about his criminal charges after arraignment… Read more: Gag order on Trump would be ‘unconstitutional,’ say top House Republicans

‘SLUSH’ FUND: GOP lawmakers call out a Biden administration proposal to promote abortion… Read more: Congressional lawmakers slam Biden administration for proposing slush fund for pro-abortion orgs

'AI SUMMER': Industry experts warn about the consequences of harsh regulation of Artificial Intelligence as concerns mount… Read more: AI expert in Congress warns against rush to regulation: ‘We’re not there yet’

BACK IN THE SENATE: Following hospitalization for depression, Pennsylvania's newest senator is breaking his silence… Read more: Sen. John Fetterman talks mental health post-hospitalization: 'Message right now isn’t political'

DECISION TIME: Chicago voters select their next mayor between two Democrats… Read more: Windy City showdown: Chicago voters hit the polls to elect new mayor from between two Democrats

SUNSHINE RON: A Florida poll shows strong support for a potential Ron DeSantis presidential bid… Read more: DeSantis narrowly leads Trump in Florida as governor's approval rating reaches 59%: poll

WALL TALK: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited the border and criticized Biden for ignoring the crisis… Read more: 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley says Biden doesn't 'deserve to be president' after visiting border: 'Shame on you'

