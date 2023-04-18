LICK OF THE IRISH: 'Let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done,' President Biden said during a speech… Biden raises eyebrows by telling Irish leaders to 'lick the world'

The president made several other gaffes during his family trip to Ireland….

- - Joe Biden mocked after Hunter has to explain child's question in Ireland: 'I am so embarrassed for my country'

- - Twitter cheers Biden saying he's 'not going home,' 'staying' in Ireland: 'Good Riddance, they can have you!'

- - Hunter Biden firm sought Irish government investments while Biden was VP, raising questions about Ireland trip

- - Biden takes selfie with Irish nationalist Gerry Adams, who was public face of IRA terror group

- - WATCH: Biden gets barked at by Irish president's dog

TUIRSEACH: Biden called the day early following his Irish tour… Read more: Biden White House blasted for 9 a.m. press lid after president's Ireland trip: 'A case of the Monday’s'

MASSIVE LEAK: Authorities apprehended a suspect accused of leaking classified reports about the war in Ukraine for months to his young pals in an online group… Read more: Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira charged in federal court, tells dad 'I love you'

STAGE RUSH: Protesters briefly made it on stage during a DeSantis event, interrupting his speech… Read more: Ron DeSantis speech to New Hampshire Republicans momentarily interrupted by protesters

MAKING A SPLASH: A female swimmer who competed against a biological male in NCAA championships had strong words after Biden promised to veto a girls' sports protection bill… Read more: Riley Gaines shreds Biden promise to veto bill protecting women's sports: 'Catering to a radical minority'

OILY ALLEGATIONS: Watchdog group is suing the Interior secretary for not releasing communications with her anti-oil activist daughter… Read more: Biden admin hit with lawsuits for hiding communications involving Cabinet secretary’s daughter

STILL WITH TRUMP: More Republican lawmakers are rallying around Trump's bid for the 2024 GOP nomination for president… Read more: Sens. Blackburn, Hagerty and Reps. Steube, Rose endorse Trump for president

BLUE NO MORE: A state lawmaker is leaving the Democratic Party, the latest in a series of similar switches… Read more: WV lawmaker leaves Dems for GOP, dealing another blow to former party after other high-profile switches

BUD RIGHT? Donald Trump Jr. thinks conservative backlash against Bud Light Donald Trump Jr. opposes Bud Light boycott, citing company's donations to Republicans

BUD FIGHT: Team DeSantis took a swing at the Dylan Mulvaney/AB Bev controversy… Read more: Team DeSantis mocks Bud Light in new parody video supporting women's sports

CLOTHES MAKE THE (FETTER)MAN: Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman turned heads wearing a hoodie and gym shorts for his first day back in the Senate since being released from the hospital… Read more: PHOTOS: Fetterman returns to Senate in sweatshirt, shorts after months-long hospital stay

ABSENTEE: The oldest serving senator, Dianne Feinstein, hasn't been in her office in months, with no set timeline for return as Democrats grow concerned… Read more: Fellow Democrats turn on Dianne Feinstein, call for her to resign from Senate: 'dereliction of duty'

MITCH SLAP: GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has returned following his own hospitalization hit Biden over his debt limit position… Read more: McConnell rips Biden's 'extreme position' on debt limit in first speech back after concussion

SWELL: Rep. Eric Swalwell has a taste for fine hotels, campaign records show… Read more: Eric Swalwell's campaign rolls on with luxury spending, including in Germany

SAM BRAIN-TON: Days after avoiding prison time in one luggage theft case, former nuclear official Sam Brinton will receive mental evaluation during court proceedings for similar charges in a different state… Read more: Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton agrees to undergo mental health evaluation in baggage theft case

SHOWSTOPPER: Democrat gets shouted down after accusing parents of crime victims of showboating…. Read more: Rep. Hank Johnson accuses relatives of crime victims of being 'props in a MAGA Broadway production'

FIGHT NOT OVER: Several states are successfully pushing bans on abortion procedures across the country…. Read more: North Dakota House passes bill banning virtually all abortions after 6 weeks

WHAT LIMIT? Sen. Tim Scott, who announced a presidential exploratory committee, favors a nationwide abortion ban, but is unclear on the exact limit… Read more: Tim Scott supports national 20-week abortion ban, would consider 15-week limit

SOMEDAY: Biden still plans to run for president, but it's unclear when he'll officially launch his campaign… Read more: Biden tells reporter his 2024 announcement will come 'relatively soon'

