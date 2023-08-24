Former President Trump — the commanding frontrunner in the GOP field — may not have been on stage, but he dominated the first half of the debate… Read more: Seven of eight Republican candidates raise hands to say they'd support Trump as nominee even if convicted

…MARK PENN: TRUMP FINDS NO RIVAL AT FIRST DEBATE: No likely Republican candidate emerges from debate to take on Trump

…PENCE PRAISED BY RIVALS: Republican candidates agree Pence 'did the right thing' on Jan. 6

First-time candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the most attacks, from all sides — from former VP Mike Pence calling him a "rookie" to former Gov. Chris Christie saying he sounded like an AI generated candidate… Read more: Republicans react to first GOP debate performances: 'Vivek was the lightning rod'

…MILD-MANNERED MIKE: Ramaswamy, Pence clash after former VP calls GOP newcomer a 'rookie': 'This isn't complicated'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gained a lot of praise from pundits, though strategists are far from a consensus on which candidate won the debate… Read more: Biggest winners and losers of 'aggressive,' 'messy' first Republican debate, according to top GOP strategists

…FAUCI OUCHY: DeSantis jabs Trump with Fauci line at Fox News debate: 'Why are we in this mess?'

…COUNTRY CROSSOVER: DeSantis’ response to viral ‘Rich Men’ song question gets loud reaction from crowd

Unsurprisingly, the GOP candidates took swipes at President Biden while sparring on major issues… Read more: DeSantis warns America might never 'recover' from another 4 years of Biden

…. ABORTION DUST UP: Haley calls for 'consensus' on issue of abortion, as Pence says that is 'the opposite of leadership'

…UKRAINE IN THE MEMBRANE: GOP candidates clash over Ukraine War funding: 'this is disastrous'

A Democratic figure used obscenity to react to the GOP showdown... Read more: Big-name Dems rage against candidates at first GOP presidential debate: 'A**hole"

PSAKI BOMBED: Biden's former press secretary Jen Psaki stepped in it with her abortion-themed debate tweet… Psaki torn apart for claiming 'no one' supports abortion through birth: 'You worked for the man who does!'

