Fox News Politics: Five top takeaways from the first GOP debate Aug 24, 2023 3 hrs ago Former President Trump — the commanding frontrunner in the GOP field — may not have been on stage, but he dominated the first half of the debate… Read more: Seven of eight Republican candidates raise hands to say they'd support Trump as nominee even if convicted…MARK PENN: TRUMP FINDS NO RIVAL AT FIRST DEBATE: No likely Republican candidate emerges from debate to take on Trump…PENCE PRAISED BY RIVALS: Republican candidates agree Pence 'did the right thing' on Jan. 6First-time candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took the most attacks, from all sides — from former VP Mike Pence calling him a "rookie" to former Gov. Chris Christie saying he sounded like an AI generated candidate… Read more: Republicans react to first GOP debate performances: 'Vivek was the lightning rod'…MILD-MANNERED MIKE: Ramaswamy, Pence clash after former VP calls GOP newcomer a 'rookie': 'This isn't complicated'Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gained a lot of praise from pundits, though strategists are far from a consensus on which candidate won the debate… Read more: Biggest winners and losers of 'aggressive,' 'messy' first Republican debate, according to top GOP strategists…FAUCI OUCHY: DeSantis jabs Trump with Fauci line at Fox News debate: 'Why are we in this mess?'…COUNTRY CROSSOVER: DeSantis' response to viral 'Rich Men' song question gets loud reaction from crowd More from this section Jesy Nelson splits from Zion Foster What to Know Heading Into the First Republican Presidential Debate New study: AI is not a job killer Unsurprisingly, the GOP candidates took swipes at President Biden while sparring on major issues… Read more: DeSantis warns America might never 'recover' from another 4 years of Biden…. ABORTION DUST UP: Haley calls for 'consensus' on issue of abortion, as Pence says that is 'the opposite of leadership'…UKRAINE IN THE MEMBRANE: GOP candidates clash over Ukraine War funding: 'this is disastrous'A Democratic figure used obscenity to react to the GOP showdown... Read more: Big-name Dems rage against candidates at first GOP presidential debate: 'A**hole"PSAKI BOMBED: Biden's former press secretary Jen Psaki stepped in it with her abortion-themed debate tweet… Psaki torn apart for claiming 'no one' supports abortion through birth: 'You worked for the man who does!'MISSED THE FIRST DEBATE? Watch the full Republican primary debate on Fox NewsCATCH UP ON THE LATEST DEBATE NEWS: Head to Fox News' election center for the latest debate coverage and news from the campaign trail.