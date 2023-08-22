DON'T MISS: Sign up now to watch the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FoxNews.com!

FIGHT NIGHT: It's impossible to underestimate the importance of the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election… Read more: First GOP presidential debate is 'enormously important' as candidates seek ‘breakout moments’

ARRAIGNMENT DAY: Trump is expected to appear in court Thursday to the latest charges against him… Read more: Trump bond set at $200,000 after Georgia indictment; he will be processed Thursday

HUNTER'S TAXES: Hunter Biden's misdemeanor tax charges have been dismissed by a federal judge in Delaware, an expected move after his "sweetheart" plea deal fell through last month during his first court appearance in the case… Read more: Hunter Biden tax charges dismissed by federal judge following plea deal breakdown

BIDEN ON THE STAND? Hunter Biden's legal team once vowed to prosecutors that they would have President Biden take the stand to testify as a fact witness for the defense if his son faced criminal charges Read more: Hunter Biden’s defense lawyers vowed to put President Biden on the stand

CHINESE BATTERIES: The company behind a controversial Michigan electric vehicle battery plant quietly appeared as a Chinese foreign principal in an under-the-radar registration, disclosures reviewed by Fox News Digital show… Read more: Company behind contentious Michigan battery factory quietly appeared as Chinese foreign principal in filings

MAUI FIRES: President Biden once again avoided comment regarding the wildfires that devastated Maui last week, too many social media users’ frustration… Read more: Biden angers social media users with refusal to offer details about his trip to Hawaii: 'Buffoon'

FBI TIP OFFS: An FBI supervisory special agent told congressional investigators that the Biden transition team and Secret Service headquarters were tipped off in December 2020 about a planned interview of Hunter Biden… Read more: FBI agent says Biden transition team, Secret Service were tipped off on 2020 plans to interview Hunter Biden

BORDER WALL AUCTION: Biden quietly auctions off border wall parts to stunt Republican effort to restart construction: report… Read more: Biden quietly auctions off border wall parts to stunt Republican effort to restart construction: report

FAKE EMAILS: President Biden has taken fire this week for reportedly using aliases and "secret" email addresses as vice president in messages to his son Hunter Biden, who had business in Ukraine at the time… Read more: Obama-Biden admin defended use of 'alternate email addresses' long before Biden's aliases were revealed

HUNTER BIDEN: A brother and sister who previously served as aides to then-Vice President Biden and have longstanding ties to Hunter Biden could be key witnesses if they were called to testify in the ongoing congressional investigations into the first family's finances due to their intimate knowledge of the inner workings of Hunter's firm and the VP's office… Read more: Hunter Biden-tied siblings could shed light on relationship between Rosemont Seneca and VP Biden’s office

FTC YOU LATER: Top Republicans on Capitol Hill are vowing a crackdown on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for allegedly destroying documents related to a congressional probe… Read more: House, Senate Republicans team up to crack down on FTC for destroying documents related to congressional probe

HOUSE REPUBLICANS: The White House has announced its top lawyer will leave next month after nearly three years of serving President Biden as House Republicans continue to investigate the president and his family…Read more: White House counsel departing as House Republican investigations heat up

PELOSI'S APPLAUSE: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., struggled to drum up support amid her remarks about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Wednesday, insisting the audience should clap throughout certain parts of her speech… Read more: Nancy Pelosi repeatedly urges White House audience to clap: 'That's an applause line'

CCP V. CHIP: Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is demanding answers from the acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) about payments to employees from foreign entities, including some connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)… Read more: Chip Roy, GOP colleagues sound alarm over CCP-linked money reportedly going to NIH employees

VIVEK'S RULES: Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared a list of what he called 10 commandments of his campaign to social media Thursday, with references to faith, gender, and capitalism... Read more: Vivek Ramaswamy shares 10 commandments of 2024 campaign, starts with 'God is real,' 'There are two genders'

DESANTIS' DEBATE DEBACLE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's "ready to do what we need to" at Wednesday's first Republican presidential nomination debate to deliver his message and defend himself from rival candidates… Read more: DeSantis opens up about leaked debate strategy memo, vows to punch back in first GOP showdown

ALREADY THERE: Vivek Ramaswamy received a scholarship from a donor tied to George Soros after he was already wealthy… Read more: Ramaswamy was already millionaire when he accepted Soros award he said he needed to pay for law school

PENCE SPEAKS OUT: In his first comments since Monday night's indictment of former President Donald Trump on 13 counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, former Vice President Mike Pence reiterated that the election was not stolen… Read more: Pence breaks silence on Trump's Georgia indictment, says 'election was not stolen'

