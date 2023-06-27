BIDEN BOMBSHELL: IRS investigators are blowing the whistle on the Hunter Biden investigation… Read more: DOJ, FBI, IRS interfered with Hunter Biden probe, according to whistleblower testimony released by GOP

MASSIVE IMPLICATIONS: Trump claims the Hunter Biden revelations show the president is compromised overseas… Read more: Trump ties latest Hunter revelations to Biden inaction on China's Cuba spy base: 'Bigger than Watergate'

BIG GUY LIE? Joe Biden denied lying when he said he never talked to his son Hunter about his business deals… Read more: Biden denies lying about Hunter Biden business deal conversations

‘HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL’: Trump heard on leaked recording discussing his alleged plan to invade Iran… Read more: Trump heard on tape discussing classified document

TIME IS NOW: Sen. Ted Cruz says it's time to consider impeachment over the Hunter Biden investigation… Read more: Ted Cruz calls on House to investigate impeaching Biden over Hunter allegations: 'Direct evidence'

REPARATION WATCH: States that make reparations payments for slavery would lose bailout money from feds under proposed bill… Read more: Texas rep introduces bill to bar federal bailouts of states that implement reparations

MORE DENIALS: The head of Biden's DOJ denies interfering in the Hunter investigation… Read more: Garland denies interfering with Hunter Biden probe in first comments since whistleblower claims released

X-WRAY? As calls grow for the FBI director to resign, he's scheduled to appear before Congress… Read more: FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before House Judiciary Committee amid calls to resign

ODD VENUE: Biden shared some non-public information about the Chinese spy balloon at a fundraiser… Read more: Biden surprises US officials after revealing sensitive info on China at big-dollar fundraiser: report

HIS SON HUNTER: Days after the Hunter investigation scandal exploded, Biden traveled with his son to Camp David… Read more: Biden faces backlash for Camp David guest after IRS whistleblower allegations exposed: 'Business to discuss?'

EV CAVE: The Biden administration backed off a highly controversial electric vehicle rule… Read more: Biden admin backs down from sweeping EV proposal after saying it would boost energy security

CLEAN SWEEP: Every candidate Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed won their Republican primary elections… Read more: Youngkin’s clean sweep: All 10 GOP candidates he endorsed won their contested primaries in Virginia

SOROS-CITY: But dark money megadonor George Soros also had a good night backing progressive prosecutors… Read more: Soros cash fuels big wins for progressive prosecutors in Virginia primaries

COURT RULES: The Supreme Court delivered a massive ruling on the power states have to set election districts… Read more: Supreme Court justices rule state lawmakers do not have exclusive control over elections in key decision

DOING HIS PART: Polls show Trump got a boost from the DOJ indictment… Read more: Trump lead grows following indictment, one factor continues to be thorn in Biden's side with voters: poll

ROOTS: All living United States presidents except Donald Trump share pre-Civil War trait… Read more: Trump is only living US president not descended from slaveholders, report says

BATTLEGROUND RACE: Former Navy SEAL challenges Democrat in red state… Read more: Former Navy SEAL challenges vulnerable Dem senator in red state race vital for 2024 Senate majority

CAMPAIGN PUMP: Watch the viral video of Biden's Democratic primary challenger pumping iron… Read more: RFK Jr. posts push-up video after viral bench press: 'Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!'

BOO HOO: Chris Christie's attack on Trump at a faith event didn't go over well… Read more: Christie jeered after criticizing Trump at faith event: 'You can boo all you want'

SHOTS FIRED: Mike Pence is going after DeSantis in the presidential race… Read more: Pence lobs shot at DeSantis over Disney battle: He's following 'footsteps of the radical left'

‘GET SMART’: GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez was unaware of the ongoing oppression of an entire people group… Read more: 2024 candidate Suarez faceplants in radio interview: 'What is a Uyghur?'

2024 SWING STATES: See the biggest battleground states from Fox News Power Rankings… Read more: Fox News Power Rankings: Previewing 2024 battleground states, key congressional races