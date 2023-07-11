ANGRY BRANDON: White House staff reportedly fear President Biden's temper… Read more: WH aides claim Biden prone to outbursts, ‘angry interrogations’ behind closed doors: ‘Get the f—k out’

DEM DEFECTION: A Georgia lawmaker announced she's leaving the Democratic Party… Read more: Georgia Democrat defects to GOP after she says Dems 'crucified' and 'abandoned' her

AFFIRMATIVE ACTS: Many Asian-Americans in Nevada are fed up with the state attorney general's comments on the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions… Read more: Asian Americans shred Democrat AG over his angry response to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

COCAINEGATE: The White House's explanation of Hunter Biden's whereabouts before the cocaine was found didn't really add up… Read more: Fox News press pool report contradicts claim Biden family wasn't at White House ahead of cocaine discovery

HOW DARE YOU: Reporter rebuked for asking if the cocaine in the White House might have something to do with an admitted drug addict… Read more: WATCH: Press secretary loses it when asked if WH cocaine belonged to Biden family: 'Incredibly irresponsible'

'HUH' COLUMN: A man who blew the whistle on alleged Biden corruption is now on the run facing DOJ charges for arms trafficking, among other things… Read more: DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have provided FBI with info on Biden family's China business dealings

BIDEN BRIEFINGS: The Justice Department may have alerted Hunter's team to allegations about his father… Read more: DOJ briefed Hunter Biden team on Joe Biden allegations, but excluded IRS agents: Grassley

WHO IS PROSECUTING HUNTER? Meet the Justice Department attorney tasked with prosecuting the president's son… Read more: Who is David Weiss? Hunter Biden prosecutor comes under microscope after controversial plea deal

DIVERSITY IS STRENGTH: Biden administration rebukes the GOP's effort to de-wokify the Pentagon… Read more: White House slams GOP’s anti-woke defense bill, says diversity gives US a ‘strategic advantage’

PRIORITIES: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a veteran, says the Biden administration is focusing on the wrong problems in the military… Read more: GOP congresswoman rips Pentagon for prioritizing 'wokeness' over combatting sexual assaults in military

BIG SPENDERS: The federal debt saw a massive spike this summer… Read more: Federal debt explodes by $1 trillion in five weeks since deal suspending limit became law

EMBRACING ABSENTEES: GOP efforts urge early and mail-in voting in Virginia's statewide elections this year… Read more: Youngkin launches effort urging Republicans to vote early in 2023 elections

BIG ENDORSEMENTS: Trump solidifies his position as front-runner in the GOP presidential primary… Read more: Trump wins ‘clean sweep’ of endorsements from Michigan’s GOP congressional delegation

DONOR MATH: Republican candidate appears to scramble to reach the number of donors he needs to qualify for the first GOP debate… Read more: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum solicits $1 donations in exchange for $20 gift cards

SENATE BID: Sam Brown moves forward with second Senate run, after losing the GOP primary last cycle… Read more: Wounded US Army vet Sam Brown targets vulnerable Nevada Democrat with fresh Senate bid: 'Out of touch'

SPOILER: A group of Senate Democrats are strategizing about how to stop a third-party candidate from sapping votes away from Biden… Read more: Senate Dems huddle on how Biden could be hurt by a third-party candidate