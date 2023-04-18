FOX News Media and Dominion Voting Systems have reached an agreement following a lengthy legal battle between both parties.

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems," the network said Tuesday. "We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues."

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against FOX News Media in March 2021.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who was overseeing the defamation lawsuit, praised both parties for their handling of the case.

"I have been on the bench since 2010… I think this is the best lawyering I’ve had, ever., Davis said, adding, "I would be proud to be your judge in the future."

The settlement came as a trial was scheduled to launch this week with a jury selected earlier in the day.

The lawsuit, which stemmed from coverage of the post-2020 presidential election, had become media fodder with news outlets closely watching the outcome of the highly publicized legal battle.

Then-President Trump and his allies fiercely challenged Joe Biden's victory in the weeks following the election. Some of them, including members of his legal team, made false and unsubstantiated claims against Dominion Voting Systems and are the subject of separate defamation lawsuits.

