Fox News Digital continued to dominate online news organizations in May, finishing No. 1 in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, along with other key measurables, during the busy news month.

Fox News Digital first reported two of the month’s biggest stories with the findings of Special Counsel John Durham’s probe and Target’s decision to scale back Pride merchandise dominating much of the news cycle.

Fox News Digital continued to provide exclusive follows to both stories, including former President Trump's first statement about Durham's findings and exclusive insight from a high-level Target insider. Fox News Digital’s exclusive photos and video of controversial Target merchandise were picked up by a plethora of outlets, including ABC News’ "The View."

EVAN GERSHKOVICH'S FRIENDS REACT TO BIPARTISAN RESOLUTION DEMANDING RUSSIA LET HIM GO: 'WE WILL NOT REST'

Fox News Digital piled up a staggering 3.1 billion multiplatform minutes, to finish atop a group of digital outlets including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, Washington Post, NBC News, New York Post, Insider, USA Today and ABC News.

Fox News Digital and CBS News were the only organizations to grow in the category compared to last year, while CNN finished second in multiplatform minutes with 1.8 billion, shedding 24% of its totals from May 2022.

Fox New Digital also topped all news organizations with 1.6 billion multiplatform views, gaining 6% from last year. The New York Times finished second with 1.2 billion but lost 23% of its May 2022 totals and CNN finished third with 1.2 billion and a 20% year-over-year drop.

May marked eight consecutive months of Fox News Digital as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 27 consecutive months as No. 1 in multiplatform minutes.

INFAMOUS MOSCOW PRISON HOLDING EVAN GERSHKOVICH ‘PSYCHOLOGICALLY’ TORTUROUS PLACE, RUSSIAN JOURNALIST SAYS

Fox News Digital readers learned first that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sought a temporary restraining order to stop the mass release of migrants into the U.S. coinciding with the end of the Title 42 public health order. Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa spoke exclusively told Fox News Digital, as did British Foreign Minister James Cleverly and Polish Consul General Adrian Kubicki.

A retiree who witnessed Marine veteran Daniel Penny fatally choke Jordan Neely on a train in May called him a hero and slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prosecuting him in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

May also featured an exclusive report that Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has "fans" worldwide who send him an average of $400 per month.

Members of the church founded by the Rev. Timothy Keller recounted to Fox News Digital the late New York pastor's influence on their understanding of the Christian faith. Fox News Digital also spoke with "Brady Bunch" actress Susan Olsen, 1960s star Ann-Margret, and "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.

DETAINED WSJ REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH'S COLLEAGUES SPEAK OUT ON HIS PASSION FOR JOURNALISM, RUSSIA

Fox News Digital also published a wide range of opinion pieces. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote that President Biden "must resist Republican debt ceiling demands," while Sen. Josh Hawley penned a look at why American men are in "crisis." Dr. Paul Saphier also explained why the disease Hollywood star Bruce Willis is battling is "terrifying" for so many Americans.

Exclusive reporting and original analysis helped Fox News Digital pile up 88 million multiplatform unique visitors to rank No. 3 among the news competitive set, up 10% versus prior year.

Fox News was also the most engaged with news brand on social media during May, with 30.8 million total social interactions, according to Emplifi. It was the 105th consecutive month that Fox News won the category.

Fox News also delivered 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million on Instagram and 3.5 million on Twitter. On YouTube, Fox News secured the No. 1 spot among news brands in video views for the 28th straight month with 187 million, according to Shareablee.

Fox Business’ website had 143 million multiplatform views, beating CNN Business for the 14th straight month and Bloomberg for the 25th consecutive month.

All data courtesy of Comscore unless otherwise noted.