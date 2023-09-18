August 2023 marked FOX News Digital's 30th consecutive month as the leading news brand in mulitplatform minutes, according to Comscore.

FOX News Digital dominated August in two key metrics against its liberal competitors. FOX News Digital exceeded a whopping 3.2 billion multiplatform minutes while CNN trailed at 2.1 billion and The New York Times hit only 1.37 billion.

FOX News Digital also crushed other news brands in multiplatform views with 1.8 billion versus CNN's 1.36 billion and the Times' 1.33 billion.

FOXBusiness.com similarly dominated against CNN Business and Bloomberg in the same category with 175 million multiplatform views.

FOX News continued its dominance as the most engaged with news brand on social media, reaching 24 million interactions in August, according to Emplifi. 6.3 million of those interactions came from Facebook while 15.2 million came from Instagram and 2.6 million occurred on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, FOX News reached over 158.2 million views on YouTube and FOX Business led against its business news competitors with 83 million views, according to Shareablee.

August was a jam-packed month for news. FOX News Digital led media coverage of the first Republican presidential debate that was hosted by FOX News Channel as well as the post-debate analysis of the night's biggest winners and losers.

Other big headlines included former President Trump's third and fourth indictments in addition to his viral mug shot out of Fulton County, developments in the scandals plaguing President Biden and his son Hunter, the devastation from the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia and the cultural impact of the Oliver Anthony's viral hit song "Rich Men North of Richmond."

