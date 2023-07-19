Fox News Digital dominated both the month of June and the second quarter of 2023 to finish as the No. 1 news organization in key categories, according to Comscore.

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for the latest news and analysis during the news-heavy month of June to help it top all competitors in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views. Fox News Digital dominated multiplatform minutes, finishing with 3.1 billion to finish No. 1 among digital outlets including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, The Washington Post, NBC News, Insider, USA Today and ABC News.

No other news site surpassed the two-billion minute benchmark as Fox New Digital was up 8% compared to the prior year and runner-up CNN shed 15% from last year. Fox New Digital has now surpassed 3 billion viewers for three straight months.

FOX NEWS’ PRIMETIME LINEUP MARKS NEW ERA WITH LAURA INGRAHAM, JESSE WATTERS, SEAN HANNITY, AND GREG GUTFELD

Fox News Digital continued to drive the national conversation with original and exclusive reporting, such as that President Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board.

Fox News Digital provided unique insight to the Target and Bud Light woke controversies that coincided with Pride celebrations during June, and covered all angles of the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion. Former San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Meagan McCarthy, who was beaten and shot at with her own gun, spoke to Fox News Digital when her attacker was found not guilty despite video evidence.

The opinion section published pieces ranging from a mother seeking justice after her life was turned upside down by a drunk driver to Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz offering insight on the Supreme Court striking down the Biden administration's $400 billion student loan bailout.

Entertainment stories included country music star John Rich weighing in on fellow musician Garth Brooks' decision to serve "every brand of beer" at his upcoming Nashville, Tenn., spot as Bud Light continued to face backlash, and Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy saying he believes that Prince Harry is "suffering" following his royal exit.

JESSE WATTERS WILL CONTINUE PUTTING ON SHOW ‘AMERICAN PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR’ WITH MOVE TO 8 PM ET

Fox New Digital also topped all news organizations with 1.6 billion multiplatform views, gaining 17% compared to last year. CNN and The New York Times both lost multiplatform views compared to last year. June marked ninth consecutive months of Fox News Digital as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 28 consecutive months as No. 1 in multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital was No. 1 in average views per visit among the news competitive set, with three average views per visit, up 18% versus last year. June was the second time in history that Fox News Digital achieved three views per visit on average, with the other being October 2015.

Exclusive reporting and original analysis helped Fox News Digital pile up 94 million multiplatform unique visitors to rank No. 3 among the news competitive set, gaining 14% compared to last year.

Fox News’ mobile app had 6.2M unique visitors, up 3% compared to last year.

TRACE GALLAGHER'S 'FOX NEWS @ NIGHT' AIMS TO BE 'AMERICA'S LATE NEWS FOR ENTIRE COUNTRY' WITH MOVE TO 11 PM ET

Fox News Digital’s success in June helped it finish the second quarter of 2023 as the No. 1 news organization in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views. It was the ninth straight quarter atop the minutes category and fourth straight as the leader in views.

Fox News Digital wrapped up the second quarter reaching 9.4 billion total multiplatform minutes, 4.8 billion total multiplatform views, and an average of 95 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors – with significant year-over-year growth in each category.

Fox News Digital finished the quarter up 10% in multiplatform views, while CNN and The New York Times were both down double digits. The same was true among total minutes, where Fox News Digital gained 8% while CNN dropped 22% and the Times fell 19% since the second quarter of 2022.

When it came to unique visitors, Fox News Digital gained 19% while CNN and the Times both shed visitors.

April featured exclusive political reporting such as the White House dismissing claims the Biden administration mishandled the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, ex-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe saying the "only explanation" for the COVID-19 global pandemic is a lab leak and former President Trump suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million.

During the quarter, Fox News Digital readers learned first that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sought a temporary restraining order to stop the mass release of migrants into the U.S. coinciding with the end of the Title 42 public health order. Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital, as did British Foreign Minister James Cleverly and Polish Consul General Adrian Kubicki.

LAURA INGRAHAM KICKS OFF FOX NEWS’ REVAMPED PRIMETIME LINEUP THAT ALIGNS WITH HOW AMERICANS ‘REALLY FEEL’

In addition to significant political and breaking news, the quarter also featured an exclusive report that Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has "fans" worldwide who send him an average of $400 per month. Members of the church founded by the Rev. Timothy Keller recounted to Fox News Digital the late New York pastor's influence on their understanding of the Christian faith. Fox News Digital spoke with "Brady Bunch" actress Susan Olsen, "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, 1960s star Ann-Margret and "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, and published opinion pieces from key lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the second quarter with 90.4 million total social interactions, notching the 37th consecutive quarter ranked No. 1, according to Emplifi. Fox News had 22.4 million interactions on Facebook, 57.5 million Instagram interactions and 10.5 million Twitter interactions for the quarter. Fox News has been No. 1 on Facebook for 36 consecutive quarters. On YouTube, Fox News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with 610.5 million according to Shareablee.

During the successful quarter, Fox News Digital also covered multiple developments in the ongoing Russian detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, which has sparked outrage from all sides of the journalism industry and political spectrum.