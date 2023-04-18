Fox News Digital finished the first quarter of 2023 as the No. 1 news brand in key metrics as Americans flocked to the top-performing organization in the competitive set, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital closed out the quarter with 8.8 billion total multiplatform minutes and 5.2 billion total multiplatform views, topping CNN and The New York Times in both categories.

It was the eighth straight quarter that Fox News Digital finished as the No.1 news brand among multiplatform minutes. It was also the third straight quarter that Fox News Digital finished as the leader with multiplatform views from a group of organizations that includes NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Insider Inc., and USA Today, in addition to CNN and the Times.

Fox News Digital began the year with coverage of everything from developments into the death of Tyre Nichols, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the gavel, classified documents found at President Biden’s home, the release of bodycam video of the October 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, the arrest of the man accused of the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, the aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field and ABC News’ made-for-tabloids cheating scandal.

In February, Fox News Digital continued to help drive the national conversation with coverage of major stories including the Chinese spy balloon saga, the East Palestine train derailment, President Biden's State of the Union and the U.S. Department of Energy assessing that COVID likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan.

Last month, Fox News Digital continued its success by putting a spotlight on the Pentagon declaring a former diversity, equity and inclusion chief wouldn’t be punished for a series of divisive statements about White people, all-things artificial intelligence including ChatGPT’s rise in prominence, developments in the death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate Stephen Smith, Rhode Island authorities reexamining the death of Lori Lee Malloy, news that members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017, a wild altercation on a Southwest Airlines flight, and a stunning exclusive on British tourists who recorded Paul Murdaugh on vacation in the Bahamas in 2017.

Fox News Digital obtained the House Judiciary Committee's interim report indicating subpoenaed documents showed there was "no legitimate basis" for the Biden administration to use federal law enforcement and counterterrorism resources on school board-related threats. It was also first to report that an agent-turned-whistleblower told the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI created a threat tag following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year, but it later "shifted" to focus on pro-life individuals.

Fox News Digital reported exclusive details about the heroic actions of Katherine Koonce, the head of school at the Covenant School who was shot and killed while trying to save her students from the mass shooter there. It was also the first outlet to report that the Biden administration acknowledged in an accidentally leaked memo that charging fossil fuel companies less to drill would provide "greater energy security" despite its plans to hike royalty fees, and that former CNN boss Jeff Zucker would not allow his network to chase down the COVID lab-leak theory in 2020.

Fox News Digital has also had exclusive interviews with key lawmakers such as Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and was on top of impactful stories such as devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and the Chicago mayor's race. Popular opinion pieces included a look at Disney's "woke" politics, Nicole Parker explaining why she left the FBI, and Dr. Mark Esper on why Lithuania could deliver a major blow to Russia's war in Ukraine. The site also featured human interest stories such as an interview with a pediatric emergency medicine physician who went viral on TikTok, and a look at the great-nephew of a late U.S. Army Air Corps member who found shocking news about his death.

March also featured a homepage refresh for Fox News Digital, which finished the first quarter with 101 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors. Fox News Digital saw a 28% increase year-over-year with average unique visitors for the quarter, while CNN and the Times were both down in the category.

Fox News also finished the quarter with 90.1 million total social interactions to top news brands for the 36th straight quarter with 23.2 million interactions on Facebook, 56.8 million Instagram interactions and 10 million Twitter interactions, according to Emplifi.

Fox News has finished No. 1 on Facebook for 35 straight quarters. It also finished No. 1 among news brands on YouTube in video views, with a staggering 662.6 million according to Shareablee.

FOX Business had 411 million multiplatform views to beat CNN Business for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

