Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is doing just fine – as long as he’s with his family.

Hall was wounded when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. His upcoming memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission To Make It Home," will offer untold details of his journey.

Hall has been through roughly 30 surgeries, lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and also no longer has function of a hand and one eye. But his wife, Alicia, and three daughters have given Hall the strength to keep going.

"You know, I look at my injuries and I don't worry about them one bit, because I'm here with my family," Hall told PEOPLE in a touching feature published Wednesday.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

Alicia, who also spoke to PEOPLE, explained the difficult situation she was in when it came to informing his daughters, who were only six, four and two years old at the time.

"I didn't want to tell the girls anything until we knew for sure that he would be OK," Alicia said. "I didn't want them to be worried that he'd had an accident and then not be able to give them any answers."

She eventually told them but initially only allowed Hall to speak to his children on the phone, so the girls wouldn't be troubled by Hall's physical condition. But Hall was determined to reunite with his daughters and thought of them when times were tough.

BENJAMIN HALL SURPRISES FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES WITH MOVING WORDS SIX MONTHS AFTER DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK

"When I was really low, I just tried to find one little piece of goodness… one little thing to help me get through it," Hall told the magazine.

Hall was sent home in August, just in time to celebrate his oldest daughter’s seventh birthday, and is thankful to be around to watch them grow up – which is exactly what he thought of in difficult times during his road to recovery.

In fact, he previously revealed that seeing a vision of his three daughters gave him the strength to keep going immediately after the attack.

"I look at the world now in a much more confident way," Hall told PEOPLE. "You could throw absolutely anything at me and I know that I'll get through it."

BENJAMIN HALL 'TRULY AN INSPIRATION' FOLLOWING DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK, FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SAYS

Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the attack that devastated Fox News and the journalism industry at large. Hall was the only survivor.

"I lost limbs and I'm badly injured, but they lost everything," Hall said.

Alicia agreed, telling the magazine that "it would be selfish of Benji and I to wallow in self-pity when much worse has happened to many more people."

In January, Hall read an emotional excerpt of his upcoming memoir on "FOX & Friends," describing how "everything went dark" as bombs went off around him.

"If I had the slightest iota of consciousness, it was a distant sense of shock waves and the feeling that every part of my body – bones, organs, sinew, my soul – had been knocked out of me," Hall read. "I was all but dead but improbably, out of this crippling nothingness, a figure came through, and I heard a familiar voice, as real as anything I’d ever known. ‘Daddy, you’ve got to get out of the car.’"

"Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home" will be available where books are sold on March 14.