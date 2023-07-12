'HERE TO STAY': The Air Force is training artificial intelligence to operate drones and other aircraft and act as wingmen to pilots in the future. Experimentation lead Matthew "Rico" Niemiec stated that the Air Force is working fast to determine the competitive edge for the modern warfighter. Continue reading…

NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT: Deepfakes are on the rise and the technology is advancing so quickly that it has become an issue of national security. The Pentagon awarded a contract to DeepMedia, a Silicon Valley-based startup, to use its deepfake detection technology "to counter Russian and Chinese information warfare." Continue reading…

‘PLAYING FOR KEEPS’: The very first classified briefing on artificial intelligence with senators and Pentagon officials took place Tuesday. The briefing went over how the US is using AI in it's national security efforts as well as what threats China poses. Continue reading…

AI MAKEOVER: Republican presidential candidate Mayor Francis Suarez is using an audio and video clone of himself by using artificial intelligence to create a video version of himself. The digital double, called AI Francis Suarez, is being rolled out as a surrogate to the Miami Mayor and will answer questions and address audiences on the campaign trail. Continue reading…

BIG MONEY: Microsoft and KPMG are working together to expand on areas like cybersecurity, cloud computing and tax services. The move is expected to bring in around $12 billion, possibly more, over the next several years. Continue reading…

AI BABIES: An Isreal-based reproductive technology company is using AI to help expectant mothers choose an embryo for in-vitro fertilization. Each session costs $12,000 each and the process is not guaranteed. Continue reading…

HIGH-TECH FIREFIGHTER: California has suffered many wildfires, and is the state most threatened by them in the nation. Now, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is partnering with University of California San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia to test a $24 million AI program that can monitor and detect potential fires 24/7. Continue reading…

CHEATBOTS: ChatGPT has exploded in popularity since its initial release; however, many students are using the chatbot as a way to cheat on assignments. Now more AI detection companies, such as Winston AI and Turnitin, are exposing the students work to detect if it is generated by humans or AI. Continue reading…

STAR FIGHTS BACK: Meta and OpenAI have allegedly used comedian Sarah Silverman and two novelists' copyrighted content in order to train their large language models. The plaintiffs allege that their content was used without their permission. Continue reading…

'THE FINAL TRACK': Paul McCartney stated last month that The Beatles would release a record with John Lennon's voice using AI. However, Ringo Starr clarified that the band would "never" fake Lennon's voice and that, "It’s the final track you’ll ever hear with the four lads. And that’s a fact." Continue reading…

