Fox News Channel announced a plethora of special live programming surrounding its coverage of the first Republican presidential primary debate on August 23.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate, which takes place in Milwaukee starting at 9 p.m. ET and will air across FOX News Media’s platforms.

Live coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET with a special 30-minute edition of "Jesse Watters Primetime," followed by "Countdown to the Debate" anchored by Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. Commentators including Harold Ford Jr., Brit Hume, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will provide analysis throughout the special program.

"We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote," FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said earlier this year when the debate was announced.

Following the two-hour debate, "Hannity" will air at 11 p.m. ET to offer post-debate analysis from host Sean Hannity and guests live from Milwaukee. At 12 p.m. ET, "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" will continue the network’s coverage of the critical first GOP debate.

Leading up to the night of the debate, "The Story" and "Special Report" will be anchored live from the debate site in Milwaukee starting on Monday.

"FOX & Friends," "America’s Newsroom," and "The Five" will also have special broadcasts from Milwaukee, while White House correspondent Peter Doocy will cover the event from the White House and Fox News correspondents Alexis McAdams and Bill Melugin will update viewers on reaction across the country.

FOX Business will simulcast Fox News Channel’s special live coverage while Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage with a continuously updated live blog and reporters on the ground.

Baier and MacCallum have each played pivotal roles in the coverage of every major political event throughout their tenures at Fox News. They recently co-anchored special programming for President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the 2022 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and the 2018 midterms.

FOX Business will host the second GOP presidential primary debate on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California. Additional details about the second debate will be announced in the coming weeks.

