One person is dead and four others were injured following a shooting in Colorado early Sunday, reports say.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon, according to FOX 31. El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Four of the victims were shot, one fatally, and one other person was injured in another way during the attack, Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt told The Denver Post.

Mynatt added the shooting is not believed to be a random attack, but rather "likely linked" to a carjacking that happened Friday.

A shelter in place surrounding the crime scene was in place from 3-4:30 a.m. as investigators collected evidence. The crime scene reportedly expanded more than one block.

Names, ages and genders of the victims have yet to be released. There are multiple suspects in the shooting, Mynatt said.

The FBI and Colorado Springs Police Department are assisting in the investigation.