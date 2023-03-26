San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell drew a foul with less than 2 seconds left in the Elite Eight matchup against Creighton and made one free throw to send the Aztecs to the Final Four.

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard appeared to grab Trammell’s hip as he went up for a running jumper. An official called a foul and allowed Trammell to get a chance to win the game. He missed the first free throw but made the second to put San Diego State up 57-56.

Baylor Scheierman’s long pass down the court to try and set up a Creighton teammate for a game-winning shot was knocked away. Officials who reviewed the play determined that time expired as the ball was knocked out of bounds and the game was over.

The end of the game sequence sparked debate on social media.

San Diego State would advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Trammell finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The free throws at the end of the game were his only attempts of the game. Lamont Butler led San Diego State with 18 points.

San Diego State has beaten Charleston, Furman, Alabama and now Creighton to get to the Final Four. The Aztecs will play Florida Atlantic, which is also in the Final Four for the first time.

The Final Four games are set for tip-off on Saturday.