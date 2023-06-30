Paige Spiranac has company.

There may be a new superstar in the golf influencing business, and it's somebody that has plenty experience on social media.

Haley Cavinder had been one of the most famous athletes in college sports.

Now that her basketball playing career is over, she and twin sister Hanna are venturing into the WWE.

But aside from getting into the ring and starring on TikTok, Cavinder is trying out some golf.

Rocking a green outfit at a Miami course, Cavinder posed for some photos to post on her Instagram, but she wasn't there just for show. She's got a bit of game, too.

The putting technique could use some work, but she knocked down a tricky six-footer in a video she shared on the post.

"Drive for show, putt for dough," she captioned the post.

Cavinder led the Miami Hurricanes in scoring last season en route to a trip to the Elite 8 as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA women's March Madness tournament.

The twins boast 4.5 million followers on TikTok and were among the top earners in NIL money.