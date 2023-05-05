The man in custody after a shooting at Jorge Masvidal's home is his father, Jorge Masvidal Fernandez, who has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the former UFC fighter's home shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and took one person into custody.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Despite being taken into custody in the afternoon, Fernandez was not booked until early Friday, around 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police said the former fighter was not a suspect, and he was not present at the home at the time of the shooting.

Luis Leoncini was shot in both of his arms after a "verbal dispute" in the kitchen of the home, according to authorities. It's not clear what led to the argument.

Police found a .38-caliber weapon in a kitchen cabinet after obtaining a search warrant.

Fernandez spent 18 years in jail on drug charges and was released in 2007.

Masvidal retired last month after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami. It was his fourth consecutive loss to end his career.

The 38-year-old hung up the gloves with a 35-17 record after starting off 32-11.