Former U.S. Senator Scott Brown claimed he once had to tell President Biden to back off his wife or he'd "kick the s— out of him."

Brown, who later served in the Trump administration as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, was discussing the relationship he had with Biden when he served in the Senate representing Massachusetts. On the "Burn Barrel podcast," Brown said he had to give Biden a strong warning during his swearing-in ceremony several years ago.

"I told him I’d kick the s— out — I told him to stop, so yes," he chuckled.

The former senator was reluctant to discuss the "old news" but after being prompted to elaborate he recalled the moment calling out Biden "to his face."

"Yes, he didn’t act the way I thought he should, and we called him on it and that’s it," he responded.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brown's story.

His account came after Shattuck asked Brown about the public's perception of President Biden, following controversies surrounding his previously unacknowledged granddaughter.

"This thing with his granddaughter really stuck. Also I think people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things. Women are skeeved out by that stuff and he’s not a good guy. You know him," Shattuck offered to Brown.

The former senator acknowledged he did know Biden and "spent quite a bit of time with him" and "enjoyed his company" in years past, but he didn't recognize him as the same person he sees now on television.

Dozens of House Republicans wrote a letter demanding President Biden take a cognitive test or pull out of the 2024 presidential race, after he announced his reelection bid in April.

A viral moment during a recent interview with MSNBC opened Biden up to more of these criticisms.

After Biden wandered off set during the live hit, Rep. Nancy Mace said there was "no denying" the president was suffering from cognitive decline.

