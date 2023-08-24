Former Tennessee football coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer is in the hospital after undergoing an unknown medical procedure on Thursday, Fulmer’s family said in a statement.

"Phillip underwent a medical procedure Thursday at UT Medical Center," the statement said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He is alert and in good spirits and will remain at the hospital for a few days. We are thankful for the outstanding care he’s receiving, and we also appreciate the prayers and concern of so many who have reached out."

"He is looking forward to cheering on the Vols as they kick off another exciting season!"

BIG 12 COMMISSIONER TELLS TEXAS TECH HEAD COACH HE’D ‘BETTER TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS’ AGAINST LONGHORNS

Fulmer, 72, is one of the more well-known Volunteers, coaching Tennessee for 17 seasons.

From 1992 to 2008, Fulmer led Tennessee to 15 bowl games, winning the 1998 national championship. Fulmer went 151-52-1 in 17 seasons at Tennessee.

Fulmer served as Tennessee's athletic director from 2017 to 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and was also the co-captain of the 1971 Tennessee football team.

The No. 12 ranked Tennessee football team is preparing to kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Vols are coming off their most successful season since 2001, winning 11 games for the first time in two decades.

In Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach in Knoxville, the Volunteers went 11-2 and ended a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following the win, Tennessee was voted No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll, the first time the Vols were ranked No. 1 since the 1998 championship season.