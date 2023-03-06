Actor Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident late Saturday evening, Fox News Digital can confirm.

At 11:12 PM on March 4, officers responded to calls of a traffic accident taking place at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue in Los Angeles.

Davidson was traveling with a female passenger, per Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police.

It has been reported that Davidson was with rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time of the crash.

PETE DAVIDSON RIDS HIMSELF OF KIM KARDASHIAN TATTOOS, FLAUNTS NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH CHASE SUI WONDERS

A dark Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant, prompting officials to be called.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lieutenant Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital, who said no arrests had been made.

"[Davidson] was not arrested for it. Action investigators will do, you know, an investigation into what exactly was the cause of the accident, but at the time it didn't seem like there was — that was a factor," he said when asked if drugs or alcohol were involved.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lieutenant Moreno expanded, sharing, "Nobody was injured. Nobody at the home and nobody in the car," implying a residential home was also impacted by the crash.

"We did make contact with somebody who is responsible for the home," he said.

Prior to the accident, Davidson was on-stage at the Kids' Choice Awards, presenting an award with his "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" co-stars.

Davidson and Wonders recently began a romantic relationship after starring together in the film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

Davidson had previously been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after his nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian.

In February, the couple was spotted getting cozy together in Hawaii, and the two also attended the Daytona 500 Race in Florida. Davison and Wonders had recently returned from yet another Hawaiian vacation when the accident took place.