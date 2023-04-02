One former public school teacher issued a warning to parents nationwide on how educators are indoctrinating children on controversial issues like transgenderism - all without their knowledge and consent.

Grace Christian Academy Headmaster Stephen Schultz claimed some teachers in government-run schools have even been instructed against conversing with parents about key issues like gender dysphoria during "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"First of all, they need to know that they don't know, and there's an intentional effort to make sure that they don't know - and it's not being hidden within the institution," Schultz told Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

"I have friends inside the government schools who have been clearly instructed not to contact parents, not to inform parents when they see a child struggling, particularly in this area with chance gender dysphoria."

Schultz detailed his experience in the public school system in his recent op-ed, explaining how teachers at his previous school received a "training session" addressing sensitivity to transgender students.

Shortly after the session, he said he was confronted with the topic firsthand after a little boy arrived at school, dressed as a girl, demanding to use the girls' bathroom.

"Too many Americans too often think that these sorts of bizarre things cannot possibly be happening because they were not remotely part of their own personal school experience," he wrote. "Unfortunately, they are very real, they are increasingly common, and now they are not only protected but promoted."

"Our government schools have deteriorated into propaganda machines that secretly work for the most perverse while working against those who truly have the right to raise their children—parents," he continued.

Schultz noted that far-left indoctrination in the classroom has prompted some teachers to act as co-parents in order to advance radical ideologies, further stripping parents of their own autonomy over their children.

"I would even argue that much of the worldview held by these top leaders in the government schools, they view themselves as a surrogate parent," Schultz said. "And really what this comes down to is a battle over worldview. Do I believe that the children belong to the parent or do I believe that the child belongs to the state?"

Schultz argued that taking children out of public schools would be ideal, but for those families who cannot, it is imperative parents are plugged in to what is going on in their kids' classroom.

"I would argue that they should, if they can," seek an alternative to public education, Schultz stressed. "My heart goes out to those who cannot… I would like to use this as a call to the churches to help their families… place their children under a Christ-centered education."