Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington, D.C., alongside three other leaders of the Proud Boys. The others were each sentenced to between 15 and 18 years.

The Department of Justice sought more than three decades for Tarrio, characterizing him as the ringleader of violent protesters.

"Tarrio has repeatedly and publicly indicated that he has no regrets about what he helped make happen on January 6," prosecutors wrote.

Tarrio spoke before the court, admitting his mistakes, and apologized to members of law enforcement. He asked that U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, "please show me mercy."

Tarrio was not in Washington, D.C., at the time of the riot, having been arrested by federal authorities for a separate investigation two days prior.

Prosecutors successfully argued, however, that Tarrio was instrumental in organizing the Proud Boys demonstrations that sought to enter and occupy the Capitol.

He was originally scheduled to face sentencing last week until U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly fell ill and rescheduled the hearing.

Over 1,100 individuals have been brought to court over alleged involvement in the riot at the Capitol. Prosecutors have convicted more than 600 people for their participation in the violent demonstration.