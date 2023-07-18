A former pro-transgender activist is speaking out about the work she did at an LGBT Center, expressing regret at the agenda she helped push.

Kay Yang said she was a programmer at an LGBT non-profit and was brought on to help as an outreach and education coordinator.

"At the time, I was so excited to be a young person to find a job that I thought was helping to bring valuable resources to community members. And unbeknownst to me at the time, my role was less about helping to protect vulnerable people from discrimination and more about being a young, bubbly face to put on the front of a massive marketing campaign that was attempting to gain roots in my own community," Yang told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday.

She explained that she was sent to "local area schools" to work with businesses and organizations to lead cultural sensitivity trainings.

"We would teach people these new vocabulary words and gender identity ideology. And I had no idea at the time that this new terminology was the language of female erasure that would be used to take away my own sex-based rights," the former pro-trans activist said.

Yang added that she realized the work she was doing was "paving the way for the creation and acceptance of the trans child."

"I was totally oblivious to the fact that I was being used as a Trojan horse because behind this message of inclusivity and kindness for everyone, there's a really sinister agenda to normalize these policies and practices that cause irreversible medical damage to healthy children and undermine the sex-based rights of women and girls," she told host Jesse Watters.

She continued, arguing that the more people the LGBT Center reported as having an "LGBT identity," the more funding the organization would get from the New York State Department of Health.

"So part of my responsibility at the LGBT Center was helping to collate and complete program-wide reports that were required by our funders at the New York State Department of Health," Yang shared.

"The more teams that we would have to report an LGBT identity, that meant we would receive more funding that could be used for what I believe are public indoctrination initiatives led under the guise of LGBT health and human services."