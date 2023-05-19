A former Philadelphia Police Department homicide detective has been arrested for allegedly raping the sister of a murder victim, officials say.

Donald Suchinsky, 57, was charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault Friday.

Suchinsky was also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats and official oppression.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office believes Suchinsky assaulted the victim at least 10 times between 2017 and 2022. The detective had been involved in her brother's murder investigation.

Suchinsky was previously charged with aggravated indecent assault in February for allegedly assaulting the mother of another homicide victim. He was assigned to that homicide investigation as well.

PHILADELPHIA INMATE NASIR GRANT BACK IN CUSTODY DAYS AFTER PRISON ESCAPE, SECOND INMATE STILL MISSING

"News media reporting and social media sharing of defendant Donald Suchinsky’s arrest last February was, we believe, instrumental in the development of information about the second victim and our new allegations in this second case," Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit Supervisor Lyandra Retacco said in a press release.

"We have reason to believe that there may be yet more victims who have truthful information about defendant Suchinsky, and who may have encountered him while he was performing his official duties as a police detective investigating murders," the statement added.

PERIMETER GUARDS NOT ON DUTY WHILE TWO INMATES ESCAPED FROM PHILADELPHIA PRISON: 'COULD HAVE PREVENTED THIS'

Anyone with information about other assaults involving Suchinsky is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9608.

Suchinsky has been booked into jail and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

The city DA's office is actively investigating the allegations.