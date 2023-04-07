An ex-Navy officer who was arrested in a child exploitation sting last year pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to produce child pornography.

Christopher Paul Hetherington, 33, was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, when he was arrested in December. He was a surface warfare officer on the USS Ross at the time.

Hetherington pleaded guilty to attempted production of child sexual abuse material. He was previously charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Court documents obtained by WAVY-TV said that Hetherington started communicating with someone he thought was underage in October. The person was actually a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agent.

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

Hetherington allegedly asked the agent — who he believed was 14 — for illicit photos repeatedly. He also reportedly detailed the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the young girl.

The suspect also made plans to meet the person. Instead, he was arrested at his home Dec. 22, and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

ATTACKS AGAINST CATHOLIC CHURCHES APPROACH 300 INCIDENTS SINCE MAY 2020: REPORT

Hetherington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, which could be extended to 30 years.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 9.