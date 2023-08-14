Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria thinks Derek Jeter was a fantastic shortshop, but his time as the team’s CEO and co-owner had some big mistakes.

In his new book, "From the Front Row: Reflections of a Major League Baseball Owner and Modern Art Dealer," Loria discussed Jeter’s tenure from 2017 to 2022 that had some big changes, which ultimately never led to success that he wanted.

"(Jeter) was a magnificent player, and he should have asked for some advice or not been so hasty," Loria told the Miami Herald about the New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer. "Playing shortstop doesn’t translate to success in a business environment. You have to learn, you have to ask questions."

One of the key decisions that irked Loria, who had sold the team to a group led by Bruce Sherman prior to the 2017 season beginning, was Jeter’s call to move the iconic home run sculpture from loanDepot park outside.

Loria had commissioned his friend, Red Grooms, to design the sculpture for $2.5 million, and when the new ballpark opened, it was right in center field to be used whenever the home team went yard.

"Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark," Loria explained, per the Miami Herlad. "Destroy public art was a horrible thing to do."

When it came to personnel decisions, Jeter was quick to reorganize the entire roster, which included trading away future All-Stars in Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich. He also brokered a trade with his beloved Yankees to deal away Giancarlo Stanton, who won the NL MVP the year prior in 2017.

"I think Derek felt what he was doing was right," Loria admitted.

"You have to admire a guy who wants to work hard at it, but you have to have experience before you make those executive decisions. Many of their [decisions] didn’t work out."

Jeter eventually sold his stake in the Marlins last year, while stepping down as the team’s CEO.

With Jeter gone and Marlins GM Kim Ng at the helm, the Marlins currently own the third and final National League wild card spot as they looked to get back into the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, Jeter has been in the broadcast booth with Fox this year, joining their MLB team. He is also going to attend his first Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium since he retired from the game in 2014 after 20 seasons in the pinstripes.

Loria, who also owned the Montreal Expos, wasn’t the most liked man in South Florida during his tenure with the Marlins. Though he was owner when they won the World Series in 2003 over the Yankees, the back half of his ownership was riddled with controversy and poor fan reception.