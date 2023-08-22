A former Louisiana judge who was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of four sex crimes against teenage friends of his daughters in 2020, has been granted bond as he seeks to appeal his conviction, according to reports.

FOX 8 in New Orleans reported that Judge Franz Ziblich granted the request for bond from former St. John the Baptist Parish Judge Elzey "Jeff" Perilloux, although the Attorney General’s Office objected to the request.

Ziblich granted bond for Perilloux in the amount of $300,000. Once posted, the former judge must comply with a protective order, take mandatory sex offender classes and check in with law enforcement bi-weekly.

The AG’s office also reportedly requested a halt on the ruling to allow the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeals time to review it.

During Perilloux’s five-day trial in September 2020, prosecutors said he groomed three girls who were ages 14, 15, and 17, when the crimes took place.

"Sex offenses against children are the most serious of crimes which cause permanent psychological harm," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said at the time.

Throughout the trial, Perilloux maintained his innocence and said the girls were like daughters to him.

For two of the crimes, Perilloux was convicted of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl during two separate back massages in 2017. In another incident that year, a 14-year-old girl said Perilloux rubbed sunscreen on her against her wishes.

A jury found him guilty of three felony counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, while a judge found Perilloux guilty of one misdemeanor sexual battery charge.