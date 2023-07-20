A former McHenry County, Illinois youth volleyball coach was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to meet a child under the age of 14 for sex, according to law enforcement officials.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Philip S. Bromley, 44, of McHenry was arrested after an investigation that lasted several weeks and was conducted by the department’s Special Investigations Group and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS).

During the investigation, police claim, Bromley communicated with an undercover detective who was posing online as a girl under the age of 14.

Police said Bromley enticed the "child" to meet with him to have a sexual relationship. –

His plan was to meet the girl in Lake County on July 19th.

But when he arrived, he was met by detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and charged Bromley with indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming – all felonies.

Bromley was booked into the Lake County Jail on Wednesday and held on $500,000 bond after a court hearing on Thursday.

"Our Special Investigations Group apprehended another man who used social media to prey on our most vulnerable," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "We continue to stress the importance to parents and guardians - be vigilant and monitor who your children are talking to on social media. Predators commonly use these applications to entice children."

Anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Bromley are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.