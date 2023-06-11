Miles Sanders played 26 offensive snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and had 16 rushing yards on seven attempts after scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championship.

Sanders, who joined the Carolina Panthers in the offseason, felt like he could’ve done more in the 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kenneth Gainwell also took seven carries for the Eagles and had four receptions for 20 yards in the game. Jalen Hurts had 15 carries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question," Sanders said when asked if he was disappointed by how he was used in the Super Bowl. "If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, (but) if it does, I don’t care."

Sanders maintained that it wasn’t the reason he left Philly.

"I can get into that another day, maybe," he said. "Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here."

AARON RODGERS SAYS READYING FOR SEASON WITH JETS HAS BEEN 'MOST FUN I'VE HAD IN A WHILE'

Sanders was a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2019 out of Penn State. He quickly became a formidable running back. In 57 career games with Philadelphia, he had 3,708 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 with a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He played in each of Philadelphia’s 17 games.

Even as Carolina sees Sanders as a third down back, he is looking forward to the opportunity to contribute more on offense.

"This is going to give me more opportunities to help my team win – and that’s all I’m about," Sanders said. "I’m a team guy and I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. Making it to the Super Bowl is pretty addicting and if I knew the formula I would do it every year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.