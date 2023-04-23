A former Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios employee in Florida was arrested after a security guard witnessed him recording an "upskirt" video of an 18-year-old female guest at the Star Wars-themed retail store where he worked, police say.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was arrested on March 31, after he admitted to taking hundreds of videos up the skirts and dresses of unsuspecting women at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios for six years, according to the arrest affidavit.

Diaz Vega told deputies he had over 500 videos on his phone, which he said he recorded as a "guilty pleasure" for his own sexual gratification, since "it is hard to find them online," the affidavit states.

On March 31, a security guard witnessed Diaz-Vega taking a video of the 18-year-old woman who was in the Star Wars themed Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities with her fiancé shopping for Disney World's popular lightsabers.

The cast member reported Diaz Vega, and security officers later informed the young girl that someone had been caught taking a picture under her dress at the lightsaber shop, according to an arrest report.

The Kissimmee, Florida resident was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with third-degree felony video voyeurism for recording female guests without their knowledge.

Walt Disney World confirmed with FOX 35 that Diaz Vega no longer works for the company following the incident.