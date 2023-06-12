A former Disney World employee was arrested on suspicion of taking a video up a woman's dress while out on bond for allegedly committing the same crime two months earlier.

Jorge Diaz-Vega Jr., 26, allegedly committed the second offense at a Publix supermarket in Osceola County on June 5, Fox Orlando reported.

A shopper allegedly caught him taking video under his wife's dress and saw him do it again to another woman.

When confronted by authorities, Diaz-Vega said: "I have been fired for this before. Please don't call the police. I promise I will delete the pictures," the news report said, citing court documents.

When a shopper took the phone allegedly used by Diaz-Vega, he ran, the report said. Osceola County deputies later arrested him at his home.

In March, he allegedly stuck a phone up the dress of a guest while working at Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

He allegedly told authorities he had around 500 videos on the phone from his time working there. A judge has ordered Diaz-Vega to stay away from every Publix.