Former Disney Channel star Mitchel Musso was arrested Saturday in Texas and booked on multiple charges, including public intoxication.

Musso was charged with five offenses stemming from an incident at a hotel after 7 p.m., according to the Rockwall Police Department.

The 32-year-old actor "appeared to be intoxicated" when he entered the hotel, "selected a bag of chips and began eating them," authorities said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment."

Officers apprehended the former "Hannah Montana" actor outside the hotel, and during an investigation, determined "Mr. Musso demonstrated signs of intoxication."

In a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital, Musso stood against a concrete wall wearing a white towel across his chest.

"A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department," authorities said.

"He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges listed above."

Authorities added, "Mr. Musso spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."

It's unclear what his additional outstanding traffic warrants were related to.

The "Monster House" actor was booked on a charge for theft under $100, expired registered/passenger car and failure to display a driver's license.

In addition, Musso was charged for violating a "promise to appear."

Musso starred as Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus on "Hannah Montana" for five years, and also voiced the role of Jeremy Johnson on "Phineas and Ferb."