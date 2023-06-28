Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson gave fans an update on his mental health after he made the switch to the adult entertainment industry.

Benson, who starred on the Selena Gomez-led "Wizards of Waverly Place," said he doesn't "feel bad" about his decision "at all" in a TikTok shared Monday. Benson portrayed "Zeke Beakerman" in the tween TV series.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE TIKTOK

"Mental health-wise, I feel good," he explained. "I don’t feel bad about myself. I feel kind of like a badass a little bit."

"I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future. I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all."

FORMER DISNEY STAR REVEALS HOW HE ‘FELL INTO’ ADULT ENTERTAINMENT AFTER ‘WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE’

He went on to explain how he keeps his boundaries around things he feels comfortable doing.

"Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.'"

Benson claimed he "tripped and fell" into the adult entertainment industry in a TikTok video previously shared in January.

"Basically, when I was on the show ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ I would get messages from people all the time, some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive," Benson explained. "Turns out, messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Benson remembers learning that his nude photos and videos were "all over the web" and said the experience was "pretty traumatic."

He also recalled trying for years to get the footage completely wiped from the internet to no avail.

"Obviously, I did not want them out there," he said. "But, as you can imagine, that was a pretty difficult task. As it turns out, I ended up almost losing my job later in life because of that after I kind of retired from acting."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Besides his recurring role on "Wizards of Waverly Place," Benson periodically voiced "Ethan" on the first three seasons of the show "Rick and Morty." His last credited acting role was in 2018 for the film "Killing Diaz."

Although he previously admitted he wasn't sure why he was sharing this information with his TikTok followers, he hoped they enjoyed learning more about him and how he "accidentally became an adult entertainment performer."

"Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches. I highly suggest you do," he concluded.

Fox News Digital's Cassie Maynard contributed to this report.